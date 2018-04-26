AkzoNobel NV: Nils Andersen appointed as member of the Supervisory Board

April 26, 2018

AkzoNobel shareholders approve all resolutions at AGM

AkzoNobel shareholders have today voted in favor of all resolutions at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As well as adopting the company's 2017 financial statements, the dividend policy and total dividend per share for 2017 of €2.50 (up 52%) were agreed. In addition, Nils Andersen was appointed by the AGM as a new member of the Supervisory Board and subsequently appointed Chairman by the Supervisory Board.

Byron Grote, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: "We are very pleased with the appointment of Nils Andersen. He has a wealth of relevant experience gained during an extensive international career in the consumer goods, energy, and shipping industries. Nils will bring this broad business insight to the Supervisory Board. We wish him every success in his new role."

Nils Andersen will succeed Antony Burgmans, who was the previous Chairman and served three terms as a member of the Supervisory Board. Louis Hughes has also stepped down after serving three terms.

"We thank Antony Burgmans for his commitment over the past 12 years, both as a member and as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board," said Deputy Chairman Byron Grote. "His experience and professional expertise have benefited the company. He has played an essential role in the transformation of AkzoNobel into a focused Paints and Coatings company. We wish him well in all of his future activities.

"We would also like to thank Louis Hughes for his valuable contributions and active role during his time as a member of the Supervisory Board and wish him all the best in the future."

Byron Grote was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board. He is the current Deputy Chairman and has been reappointed for a second term of four years.

About AkzoNobel

AkzoNobel has a passion for paint. We're experts in the proud craft of making paints and coatings, setting the standard in color and protection since 1792. Our world class portfolio of brands - including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon - is trusted by customers around the globe. Headquartered in the Netherlands, we operate in over 80 countries and employ around 35,000 talented people who are passionate about delivering the high performance products and services our customers expect. The sale of our Specialty Chemicals business is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

About AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals

Industries worldwide rely on our essential chemistry in the manufacture of everyday products such as paper, plastics, building materials, and personal care items. Building on the dedication of our 9,500 employees and our shared commitment to safety, sustainability, and open innovation, we have established a world-class business and built strong partnerships with our customers. We operate in over 80 countries around the world and our portfolio of industry leading brands includes Eka, Dissolvine, Trigonox, and Berol.

