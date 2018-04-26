

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former President George H.W. Bush has been moved out of the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital, spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement on Wednesday.



McGrath said Bush has been moved to a regular patient room and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days.



'He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,' McGrath said. 'President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes.'



Earlier this week, McGrath revealed that Bush was admitted the hospital on Sunday after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.



McGrath noted that Bush is currently more focused on the NBA's Houston Rockets, who won their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.



Former First Lady Barbara Bush, the only woman to see both her husband and her son sworn in as U.S. president, died last Tuesday and was laid to rest on Saturday.



She was 92, and she and her husband had been married 73 years - the longest presidential marriage in U.S. history.



