PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES project in Istanbul that converted a bus into a mobile science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) laboratory that will be donated to the Ministry of Education's Ümraniye branch. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and paint products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Istanbul, where PPG has an administrative office.

The project brought together more than 25 PPG volunteers, who spent a day revitalizing the STEM bus by painting its outside in a rainbow of colors to provide a bright and cheerful welcome for the children. PPG provided $40,000 to assist with the project, covering the cost of the bus, laboratory equipment, professional contractor services, as well as 125 liters (33 gallons) of DELTRON paint products by PPG.

The STEM Bus, which will travel daily to one of Ümraniye's 93 kindergartens, can accommodate 20 children who will conduct experiments and receive training on computer coding and other STEM-based topics. Teachers from the Nurten Yildirim Sancak Kindergarten created the curriculum, and PPG employees will have an opportunity to be trained as instructors to assist on the bus.

The STEM Bus is expected to operate for five years and reach 300 children every month. The Ministry of Education has expressed interest in continuing the initiative in other areas of Istanbul and nationwide.

"The STEM Bus is a first in Turkey, and it demonstrates PPG's commitment to increasing STEM-related education in the communities where it operates," said Olivier Krau, PPG general manager, Turkey. "We are very excited to help the children of our community explore the world of STEM in such a unique and engaging environment."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. Through the Colorful Communities program, PPG's committed volunteers contribute their time and PPG paint products to help transform community assets from painting classrooms, to bringing color to a maternity ward and redesigning a playground. Since 2015, PPG has completed more than 125 Colorful Communities projects, impacting more than 4 million people in 23 countries.

