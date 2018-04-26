Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares under Long-Term Incentive program and shares to employees

Long-Term Incentive plan

Norsk Hydro ASA has a share-based Long-Term Incentive (LTI) in the form of a remuneration of 30 percent of annual base salary for the President and CEO and the other members of the Corporate Management Board. The LTI payment requires that Hydro had a positive underlying EBIT in the previous year, and is based partly on return on capital employed achieved in the company and partly on return on capital employed achieved in proportion to a weighted average of return on capital employed achieved by a group of peer companies. The participants will be required to invest the net amount after tax in Hydro shares and such shares must be held for at least three years.

See list below of primary insiders that on April 26, 2018, have acquired Hydro shares under the LTI plan at NOK 54.60 per share. A total of 62 037 shares have been sold by Hydro to the participants in the LTI plan.

Sale of shares to employees

Norsk Hydro employees have purchased shares under a general arrangement offered to employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway each year.

All employees employed by Norsk Hydro in Norway have been offered to purchase shares valued at NOK 25 000 with a 50 percent discount. 88 percent of the employees entitled to the offer have subscribed, and have each been allocated 443 shares at NOK 28.20 per share. The total number of shares allocated and transferred under the employee share plan on April 26, 2018 is 1 543 412.

The following primary insiders have purchased shares under the two abovementioned programs:

Name Acquired shares LTI plan Acquired shares employee share plan New holding President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg 12,207 443 244,125 Executive Vice President CFO and Interim Head of Bauxite & Alumina Eivind Kallevik 6,494 443 57,472 Executive Vice President Energy & Corporate Business Development Arvid Moss 5,917 443 153,563 Executive Vice President Primary Metal Hilde Merete Aasheim 6,359 443 89,089 Executive Vice President Rolled Products Kjetil Ebbesberg 5,826 443 54,126 Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Egil Hogna 2,508 443 22,951 Executive Vice President CSR & General Counsel Anne-Lene Midseim 4,731 443 26,395 Executive Vice President Communication & Public Affairs Inger Sethov 4,336 443 23,963 Executive Vice President People & HSE Katarina Nilsson 1,242 443 1,685 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Billy Fredagsvik - 443 5,030 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Svein Kåre Sund - 443 5,651 Employee representative to the Board of Directors Sten Roar Martinsen - 443 6,086 Observer to the Board of Directors Tor Egil Skulstad - 443 443 Company Secretary Hans Eide Aarre - 443 2,504

Following the transactions under the two abovementioned programs, Norsk Hydro ASA holds

22 695 479 own shares and the total number of outstanding shares are 2 068 998 276.

