GRUPO MASMOVIL: MASMOVIL Group reaches 11 million households in Spain with its fiber optic

Madrid, April 26th, 2018.- MASMOVIL Group (MAS.MC) has reached 11 million households in Spain where the Company can commercialize the most attractive fiber optic convergent offer of the Spanish market, throughout its brands: Yoigo, MASMOVIL and Pepephone.

MASMOVIL Group expects to finish 2018 with a total of almost 14 million households with this technology - of which 5,1 million households will be own fiber and the rest with access to the Orange network-, without taking into account the regulated access to Telefonica's FTTH network, which will be launched in a first stage in May.

In this way, the Group continues with its strong commitment to invest in its own fiber networks which allow it to offer the best quality of service to its customers.

"The Company continues to invest intensively in the development of its fiber network and we already have 11 million households in Spain. In just one year, we have been able to multiply our FTTH network by 10, reaching all the Spanish provinces with this technology", said Miguel Santos, CTO at MASMOVIL Group.

About MASMOVIL Group

MASMOVIL Group is the fourth largest converging telecommunications operator in Spain that provides fixed, mobile and broadband Internet services for residential, business and Wholesale, through its main brands: Yoigo, Pepephone, MÁSMÓVIL and Llamaya.

The group relies on a fiber/ADSL network for broadband and 3G and 4G network for mobile telephony. At present, it has 11 million fiber households and reaches 18 million homes with ADSL. The companies' 4G mobile network covers 98,5% of the Spanish population. The Group had more than 5.5 million customers in Spain by the end of last year 2017.

MASMOVIL received the award for the best fixed broadband operator by ADSL Zone Group, and the award for best fiber operator by the website, Informatico Group, in 2017. Additionally, it is the operator with the fastest fiber network in Spain according to a study by the company, nPerf, and the operator with the fastest 3G+4G aggregated mobile network in Spain, according to a study by the company, Tutela.

