At the World Trade Organization's Safeguard Committee Meeting, the European Union and Japan found that India's safeguard measures on imported solar PV cells and modules need further investigation, and must be more conclusive. India replied, saying it has nothing to add.The World Trade Organization (WTO) Safeguards Committee Meeting held on April 23 conducted the first hearing into India's safeguard measures on imported solar PV cells and modules coming from China PR and Malaysia. "It was only a short discussion and the WTO has nothing to comment or take decision as of now," a WTO official told ...

