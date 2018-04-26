Cyient Acquires Semiconductor Firm AnSem N.V.

This new R&D center of excellence for turnkey, custom, and smart analog front-end chips and sensors will enable clients to collect and collate IoT data for industrial, automotive, and medical applications

HYDERABAD, India, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited ("Cyient"), a global provider of engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services, today announced that its step down subsidiary Cyient Europe Ltd. has acquired AnSem N.V., a leading fabless, custom analog and mixed-signal application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) design company. AnSem specializes in advanced analog, radio frequency, and mixed-signal integrated circuit design and provides custom ASICs for clients around the world across key industries, including automotive, medical, industrial, smart home, and smart grid, with long-life applications of five to ten years.

Incorporated in 1998 as a spin-off of the university of Leuven and with the support of imec - the research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies, AnSem has a strong team of technical and domain experts and has established itself as a well-known name in the field of analog and mixed-signal ASICs. Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, AnSem has been certified as an ISO 9001:2015 company with a strong focus on solving complex challenges. Through its proven history of 100% first-time-functional designs, AnSem not only provides significant cost savings, but also time-to-market benefits, making this Cyient's center of excellence. AnSem has revenue of ~$10 Million and 20%+ operating margin.

"AnSem's leading-edge, custom mixed-signal analog integrated circuit (IC) capability allows Cyient to offer turnkey ICs, starting from concept circuit to final production. Through this acquisition, Cyient can help its clients develop smart analog sensors to capture data, while leveraging our IoT and analytics solutions to provide actionable insights," said Suman Narayan, Senior Vice President for Semiconductor, IoT, and Analytics at Cyient.

"We are excited to become a part of the Cyient family and expand our capabilities to a larger customer base," said AnSem's CEO and Co-founder, Stefan Gogaert. "Over the years, AnSem has built an impeccable record of custom analog ASIC solutions delivery, a long-term customer base, and an unparalleled capability to develop, validate, and verify complex solutions. Thanks to this acquisition, our ability to deliver the volume of ASICs that our customers need to stay ahead of the competition will become even stronger. It also will enable us to be in the leading position that we were already aiming for."

"Innovation is an integral part of imec's culture, and throughout the years, we have continuously supported regional start-up activities related to microelectronics and nanoelectronics. AnSem is one of the success stories that has grown to become a profitable company in analog, RF and mixed-signal design with an international customer base," said Ludo Deferm, Executive Vice President at imec and member of the Board of Directors of AnSem. "We are delighted with the acquisition of AnSem by Cyient. This is a confirmation of AnSem's business value and the strength of the eco-system around imec. We are hopeful that this acquisition is the beginning of a close collaboration between Cyient and imec, as well as with other Flemish companies."

Cyient expects this transaction to be EPS accretive.

About Cyient:

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) provides engineering, manufacturing, geospatial, networks, and operations management services to global industry leaders. Cyient leverages the power of digital technology and advanced analytics capabilities, along with domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help clients focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve.

Relationships form the core of how Cyient works. With over 15,000 employees in 21 countries, Cyient partners with clients to operate as part of their extended team, in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, medical, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, utilities, industrial, energy and natural resources.

About AnSem:

AnSem is Europe's leading fabless analog ASIC design service company, designing and delivering state-of-the-art analog, RF, and mixed-signal integrated circuits to customers worldwide. Founded in 1998 and based in Leuven, Belgium, AnSem specializes in the development of advanced integrated circuits for wired and wireless data transmission, sensor data acquisition, ultra-low power and high-voltage applications. AnSem is ISO 9001 certified and is a proven and solid development partner for ambitious and visionary customers, reaching for leadership in global markets.

About Imec:

Imec is the world-leading research and innovation hub in nanoelectronics and digital technologies. The combination of our widely acclaimed leadership in microchip technology and profound software and ICT expertise is what makes us unique. By leveraging our world-class infrastructure and local and global ecosystem of partners across a multitude of industries, we create groundbreaking innovation in application domains such as healthcare, smart cities and mobility, logistics and manufacturing, energy and education.

As a trusted partner for companies, start-ups and universities, we bring together close to 3,500 brilliant minds from over 75 nationalities. Imec is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium and also has distributed R&D groups at a number of Flemish universities, in the Netherlands, Taiwan, USA, China, and offices in India and Japan. In 2016, imec's revenue (P&L) totaled 496 million euro. Further information on imec can be found at www.imec-int.com.

Imec is a registered trademark for the activities of IMEC International (a legal entity set up under Belgian law as a "stichting van openbaar nut"), imecBelgium (IMEC vzw supported by the Flemish Government), imecthe Netherlands (Stichting IMEC Nederland, part of Holst Centre which is supported by the Dutch Government), imecTaiwan (IMEC Taiwan Co.) and imecChina (IMEC Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.) and imecIndia (Imec India Private Limited), imecFlorida (IMECUSA nanoelectronics design center).

