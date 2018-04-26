

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $192 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Newmont Mining Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $185 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Newmont Mining Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $185 Mln. vs. $136 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX