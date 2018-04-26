Thought-leaders and industry executives from around the world unite to explore applications and use of blockchain within the healthcare industry

Patientory Stiftung, a global nonprofit healthcare member organization founded to promote and develop new technologies and applications in the healthcare industry, will host its Inaugural Blockchain in Healthcare Summit North America on May 31, 2018, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Atlanta, GA. The summit brings together more than 300 industry decision-makers and key healthcare executives for dynamic discussions, peer interaction and educational panels surrounding the timely topic of disruptive healthcare applications over blockchain technology.

"Hosting this summit provides Patientory Stiftung with an opportunity to bring professionals together to discuss the future of technology in healthcare. The summit aims to inform and educate our peers on the benefits and efficiency of blockchain technology, while highlighting organizations and platforms that are already benefitting from blockchain application. Patientory's goal is to push the conversation forward as new technologies and applications emerge surrounding one of the most talked about technologies today," says Dr. Mohsen Shafaei, Managing Director, Patientory Stiftung

The summit will explore technology-specific applications and use cases while addressing some of the most achievable possibilities of integrating blockchain within healthcare. The summit will explore the future of the healthcare industry through a mixture of practical panels, lectures and discussions specifically designed to help understand the technology, learn from those already benefitting from blockchain systems and overcome obstacles associated with integration. Industry decision-makers in the blockchain, C-level executives, entrepreneurs, attorney's, developers, venture capitalists and various other industry experts will converge at the first-of-its-kind summit.

Healthcare's adoption and implementation of blockchains can solve many of the data problems that are holding the industry back today from clinical trials to patient medical records, complex billing, medical research and more.

Keynote speakers at the summit include:

David Koepsell MD, Founder and CEO of Encrypgen

MD, Founder and CEO of Encrypgen Ron Ribitzky MD, Founder and CEO of R&D Ribitzky

MD, Founder and CEO of R&D Ribitzky Bryant Gilot MD, CM, DPhil, MSc, Chief Medical Officer of Blockchain Health Co. (San Francisco, CA) Center for Personalized Medicine at the University of Tubingen, Germany

Other industry experts that will discuss the new transformative technology and explore its remarkable potential include: Chrissa McFarlane, Founder and CEO of Patientory; Jason Goldwater, Senior Director at Cedar Bridge Group; Quinetha Frasier, CEO of MyPledger; Joseph Wood, CMO Virtual HealthUS Army Regional Health Command; and many more.

Tickets to the summit are available by visiting www.ptoy.org/inaugural2018. Ticket prices range from $25 to $250. Sponsorship packages are also available www.ptoy.org/inaugural2018/sponsorship.

For media passes, images or to coordinate interviews, contact:

Nicole Kasak, nk@kasakmedia.com or Tyler Sminkey, tysmink@msn.com.

About Patientory Stiftung

Patientory Stiftung is a Swiss non-profit membership organization founded to develop and promote new technologies and applications in the healthcare industry, especially in the fields of open source distributed ledger technologies (DLT) and decentralized software architectures. Patientory Stiftung focuses on securely storing and managing health information in real time. The storage and management will be facilitated by a blockchain-based token (called "PTOY"). The Patientory Stiftung promotes the PTOY platform in commerce as a whole by helping develop standards that are essential to the implementation and adoption of the PTOY blockchain platform and token in securely protecting and managing healthcare information. To learn more, visit www.ptoy.org.

