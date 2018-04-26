Inspiration Mining Corporation: Inspiration in Receipt of Crypto Currency Proposal

TORONTO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration Mining Corporation ("Inspiration" or the "Corporation") (CSE:ISM) is pleased to announce that it is contemplating upon the request of Compassion Cannabis that it is allowed to accept crypto currency for settlement for any transactions that occur. The logic is that it would make for easy settlement in any jurisdiction. The Company is not adverse to this proposal, but must perform its due diligence and will table the matter at the AGM.

Compassion Cannabis is an Ontario Corp., which has expertise to forward various facets of the explosive new market of the marijuana industry, including but not limited to the "Vape" market and dispensary centers for the industry. We believe this will be an extremely lucrative space with tremendous demand in the medical cannabis industry.

For further information, please contact Randy Miller, Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, at tel: 416-842-9000, www.inspirationmining.com (http://www.inspirationmining.com/)

