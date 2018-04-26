(WebFG News) - A senior Iranian official has warned that the country will not accept any changes to the current seven party nuclear deal which US President Donald Trump is considering binning. Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior advisor to Iran's highest authority Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said: "Any change or amendment to the current deal will not be accepted by Iran [...] If Trump exits the deal, Iran will surely pull out of it [...] Iran will not accept a nuclear deal with no benefits for us." The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...