(WebFG News) - A key indicator of investment trends in the US rose past forecasts last month, preliminary data from the government showed, although some of the details of the report were a tad weaker-than-expected. Durable goods orders jumped by 2.6% month-on-month in March to reach $254.9bn, according to the Department of Commerce. That was well above the 1.7% increase that economists had penciled-in. Excluding transportation on the other hand, orders were flat (consensus: 0.5%) and excluding ...

