

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facing allegations of misconduct, Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, M.D., announced Thursday he is withdrawing his nomination to be Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.



The withdrawal comes as Jackson, who has served as a White House physician since 2006, has been accused of creating a toxic work environment, overprescribing medications and drinking excessively on the job.



Jackson called the allegations 'completely false and fabricated,' arguing he would not have been entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents if the claims had any merit.



'In my role as a doctor, I have tirelessly worked to provide excellent care for all my patients,' Jackson said in a statement. 'In doing so, I have always adhered to the highest ethical standards.'



He added, 'Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this President and the important issue we must be addressing - how we give the best care to our nation's heroes.'



Jackson said he expected to face tough questions during the confirmation process but did not expect to have to dignify baseless and anonymous attacks on his character and integrity.



Earlier this week, the leaders of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee indefinitely postponed a hearing on Jackson's nomination in order to review the allegations.



A report subsequently released by Senate Democrats said several staffers 'raised serious questions about Jackson's temperament and ethics and cast doubt on his ability to lead the second largest agency in government.'



Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee ranking member Jon Tester, D-Mont., who released the report, said in a statement on Thursday that it is his Constitutional responsibility to make sure veterans get a strong, thoroughly vetted leader who will fight for them.



'The next Secretary must have a commitment to reform a strained health care system and a willingness to stand up to special interests that want to privatize the VA,' Tester said. 'I'm ready to work with Chairman Isakson to vet and confirm a Secretary who is fit to run the VA.'



Meanwhile, President Donald Trump defended Jackson in an interview on 'Fox & Friends,' accusing opponents of trying to 'destroy' the physician.



'He would have a done a great job. A tremendous heart,' Trump said. 'These are all false accusations. These are false. They are trying to destroy a man.'



Trump suggested that Tester, who is facing a tough re-election fight in November, would have 'a lot of problems in his state' over his role in Jackson's withdrawal.



In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders noted that Jackson would continue to serve as White House physician



'Admiral Jackson is a doctor in the United States Navy assigned to the White House and is here at work today,' Sanders said.



