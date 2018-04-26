PeerLogix, Inc.: PeerLogix Data Now Available Through Leading Data Management Platform (DMP)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") (OTCQB: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced that it has consummated an agreement with one of the world's leading Data Management Platforms (DMP) which makes PeerLogix's video/audio consumption data now available to over 150,000 companies using the world's #1 CRM platform. PeerLogix is now the largest provider of OTT data in this DMP's Third-Party Data Marketplace, providing their client companies with PeerLogix' rich entertainment consumption data, used for gaining insights in and identifying new customers and improving existing customer retention through more accurate digital media planning, buying, activation and measurement.

"We are very pleased to have our branded OTT data segments now available for resale within one of the world's leading DMP's; a Q2'18 Forrester Wave leader, which further demonstrates our continuing execution on our model. This relationship further enables a wide range of clients and data resellers to gain access to and benefit from our incomparable data in their digital advertising strategies," said Ray Colwell, PeerLogix CEO.

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent-pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

