

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $44.68 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $58.13 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $221.50 million or $0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.04 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $221.50 Mln. vs. $170.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q1): $1.04 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX