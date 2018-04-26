Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 AGM 26-Apr-2018 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc (the "Company") Annual Report 2017 and Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting Following the announcement on 12 March 2018 of its preliminary results for the year-ended 31 December 2017, the Company is pleased to announce that it has published its Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 12.00pm on Thursday 24 May 2018 at the offices of Instinctif Partners, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. Copies of the Annual Report 2017 and the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders and are available to view on the Company's website at https://investor.evemattress.co.uk/ [1]. Link Company Matters, Company Secretary For further information, please contact: Link Company Matters +44 (0)20 7954 9792 eve Sleep plc via Instinctif Partners Jas Bagniewski, Chief Executive Officer Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Dan Webster George Sellar Instinctif Partners +44 (0)20 7457 2020 Mark Reed Guy Scarborough ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: ACS TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 5470 EQS News ID: 679849 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8fd850990dffd8c69c3ccc9e69806f36&application_id=679849&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2018 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)