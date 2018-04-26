

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York Times Company (NYT) said that it has appointed Roland Caputo as chief financial officer, effective on Monday, April 30, 2018.



Mr. Caputo, a 32-year veteran of the company, has been executive vice president of The Times's Print Products and Services Group since March, 2013. In addition, he has been the company's interim chief financial officer since March 1st of this year.



Caputo, 57, began his career as a financial analyst at Gimbels, the department store. He joined The Times in 1986 and has served in a series of key financial and strategic roles in various parts of the organization. Prior to his current role, Mr. Caputo was senior vice president and chief financial officer for The New York Times Media Group where he was responsible for the financial functions at The New York Times, NYTimes.com and The International Herald Tribune. In prior roles, he oversaw all of The Times's circulation business, production, distribution and labor relations.



