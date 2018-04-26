The joint venture between Enel Green Power (EGP) and F2i SGR currently owns and operates around 400 MW of solar PV assets across Italy.Italian power utility, Enel has announced that its renewable energy arm, Enel Green Power and Italian private equity fund, F2i SGR have secured around €1.02 billion in funds to refinance their 50% joint venture, EF Solare Italia SpA. The non-recourse project financing was granted by a consortium of lenders formed by Banca IMI (Intesa San Paolo Group), BNP Paribas Italian Branch, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank - Milan Branch, ING Bank NV - Milan Branch, ...

