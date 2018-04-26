

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French President Emmanuel Macron said his efforts to convince his American counterpart Donald Trump of the importance to stay put in a nuclear deal that US-led major powers signed with Iran in 2015 has apparently failed.



'My view -- I don't know what your President will decide -- is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons,' Macron told reporters in Washington on Wednesday, at the end of a three-day state visit to the United States.



Following a question and answer session with students at George Washington University, he said he did not have any specific inside information, but believed there was 'a big risk' Trump would leave the hard-earned pact.



'It can work in the short term, but it's very insane in the medium to long term,' the French leader said.



According to Trump, the international agreement is 'insane' and 'ridiculous.'



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned Trump of 'severe consequences' if Washington withdraws from it.



The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) granted several exemptions to Iran in return for agreeing to limitations on its nuclear program.



But Trump has been critical of the Obama-era deal, and said recently that the deal may be scrapped unless it is significantly strengthened and expanded to include issues not covered in the original agreement.



Other signatories of the nuclear deal - Germany, Britain, China, and Russia - are scrambling to convince President Trump not to pull out of it.



