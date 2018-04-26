

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has responded to the Taliban's announcement of their spring offensive by calling on the leaders of the terrorist outfit to return to Afghanistan from 'their foreign safe havens and work constructively' for the war-ravaged country's future.



The Taliban announced a new offensive ignoring President Ghani's recent invitation for the Taliban to join a peace process.



There is no need for a new 'fighting season.' Still, the Taliban announced another campaign of senseless violence targeting the democratically elected and internationally recognized Afghan government and their fellow Afghans, US Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan said in a statement.



He called on the Taliban to turn their bullets and bombs into ballots.' They should run for office. They should vote'.



The US Government pledged its support to 'the brave Afghan security forces who are standing against the Taliban and terrorist groups that seek to destroy Afghan society'.



