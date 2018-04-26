HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN Appoints New President Asia Pacific Region

Amsterdam, 26 April 2018 - Heineken N.V. today announces the appointment of Dolf van den Brink as President of the Asia Pacific region from 1 October 2018. Dolf van den Brink will join the Executive Team reporting to Jean-François van Boxmeer, HEINEKEN's Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO.

Van den Brink succeeds Frans Eusman who will take on the position of Executive Director Global Audit after eight years on HEINEKEN's Executive Team of which the last three years leading the Asia Pacific region. Frans Eusman will succeed Joop Brakenhoff who has decided to leave HEINEKEN after eight years at the helm of the Global Audit function. In his new role, Eusman will also take on non-executive board positions at companies in which HEINEKEN has a significant shareholding.

Dolf van den Brink currently serves as Managing Director at HEINEKEN Mexico (Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma), the company's largest Operating Company. Prior to this position, he was Managing Director at HEINEKEN USA from October 2009 until August 2015. Van den Brink joined the U.S. business in 2009 following a successful four-year tenure as Commercial Director at Bralima, HEINEKEN's Operating Company in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Dolf van den Brink started his HEINEKEN career in 1998 in the Netherlands as a commercial management trainee. Between 1999 and 2005, he worked in various marketing and commerce roles at Vrumona, HEINEKEN's Dutch soft drinks business, and at Global Commerce.

Jean-François van Boxmeer commented: "I am pleased that Dolf van den Brink is stepping in Frans Eusman's footsteps leading our business in the Asia Pacific region. Dolf has an outstanding track-record building high performing teams in both developed and developing markets. His strong leadership and people skills, coupled with his strategic, commercial and marketing insights, will be very valuable assets in driving continued growth in the Asia Pacific region. I welcome Dolf to the Executive Team and look forward to working directly with him."

"Frans Eusman has been a vital member of our Executive Team for eight years and has made a significant contribution to our business. As President Asia Pacific for the past three years, he has driven strong top and bottom-line results in this important region. His robust support behind the Tiger brand has made it the €1 billion brand it is today. Prior to his current job in Asia Pacific, Frans was instrumental in driving efficiencies and cost savings as the company's Chief Business Service Officer. I am confident that Frans will continue to add significant value to the business in his new role."

"In addition to building and professionalising the Global Audit department, Joop Brakenhoff developed and implemented HEINEKEN's governance, risk and compliance framework. We would like to thank Joop for his significant contributions to our company," Van Boxmeer concluded.

Etienne Strijp, currently Managing Director HEINEKEN Russia, will succeed Dolf van den Brink as Managing Director HEINEKEN Mexico per 1 October 2018. Over the past five years, Strijp successfully managed HEINEKEN Russia in a challenging Russian beer market. Prior to his current position, which he took on in 2013, Strijp worked for HEINEKEN in the Czech Republic, Panama, Argentina, Colombia and the Netherlands. Etienne Strijp joined HEINEKEN as a management trainee in 1990.

Notes to editors:

Dolf van den Brink Resumé

Work Experience

2015 - 2018 Managing Director HEINEKEN Mexico

2009 - 2015 Managing Director HEINEKEN USA

2005 - 2009 Commercial Director Bralima, DRC

2003 - 2005 International Channel Development Manager HEINEKEN International, the Netherlands

2001 - 2003 Senior Brand Director Vrumona, the Netherlands

1999 - 2001 Trade Marketer Vrumona, the Netherlands

1998 - 1999 Commercial Management Traineeship HEINEKEN, the Netherlands

Education

2009 The Wharton School, Advanced Management Programme

1993 - 1997 University of Groningen, Master of Arts (M.A.), Philosophy

1991 - 1996 University of Groningen, Master of Science (MSc), Business Administration

Editorial information:

HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and speciality beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.

