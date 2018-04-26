Praxidia is Teleperformance's new high value-added customer experience (CX) consulting solution

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) the worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, today announced the launch of Praxidia; a new and unique consultancy business based on the Group's massively successful global expertise in omnichannel customer experience management and its extensive ongoing insights into customer behavior. Praxidia exists to increase the value of customer interactions and create new opportunities for its clients and their customers by applying the advanced research, analytics, and operational experience of Teleperformance from over the past 40 years in more than 160 world markets.

Combining Teleperformance CX Labs research and TP Analytics capabilities with Teleperformance's global leadership in operational excellence creates a powerful advisory solution for brands seeking to improve their customer experience function. Praxidia offers unmatched capabilities from Teleperformance Group's expertise in more than 20 key sectors along with evolving insights from proprietary survey data of more than 180,000 people annually. Using this data, brands can quickly adapt to changing customer preferences effectively and efficiently. The Praxidia team provides brands with a profound understanding of the factors that drive customer loyalty and unrivalled insights to consistently deliver higher-value customer interactions.

The team will be led by Praxidia Chief Executive Officer, Paolo Righetti who will also be responsible for the activities of TP Analytics (previously known as GN Research), and several other specialized service areas of Teleperformance.

"Praxidia combines deep insight with state-of-the-art assessment and analytics practices to create value for our clients through improved return on investments (ROI). We identify customer experience 'pain-points' and opportunities, and develop practical solutions that deliver great experiences for both customers and employees," said Paolo Righetti, Praxidia Chief Executive Officer. "Delivered by a team of industry-leaders, our services combine extensive operational experience with innovative insight. We deliver measurable business outcomes by combining speed and agility in this fast-paced, demanding and evolving environment."

"We have led the industry in the operational design, delivery and omnichannel customer interaction management globally for many years and have now consolidated these capabilities into one new company," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien. "Praxidia will serve as a trusted and highly dependable partner for any organization, including in-house operations, having a need to improve current customer experience delivery models or a desire to create exceptional customer experiences of the future."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the worldwide leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves companies and administrations around the world, with customer care, technical support, customer acquisition (Core Services), as well as with online interpreting solutions, visa application management services, data analysis and debt collection programs (Specialized Services). In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

The Group operates 171,000 computerized workstations, with 223,000 employees across 350 contact centers in 76 countries and serving 160 markets. It manages programs in 265 languages and dialects on behalf of major international companies operating in a wide variety of industries.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They also have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015, with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

