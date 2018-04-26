New service offering enables efficient medical image collection and storage for Phase I oncology clinical trials

Median Technologies, the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT), announced today the launch of ImageBank. This service offering extends Median's imaging contract research organization (iCRO) business with enhanced medical image collection and storage capabilities for cancer centers involved in Phase I oncology studies. Median's ImageBank enables sponsors to efficiently collect and hold medical images making those images available for potential radiological assessments during or after the conclusion of clinical research.

"Phase I cancer centers often are asked to provide medical images after trials start to further evaluate cancer evolution in patients. It can be difficult to access images retrospectively, or during the trials, if the appropriate retrieval infrastructure hasn't been implemented from the start", said Nicholas Campbell, Chief Commercial Officer at Median Technologies. "We have designed ImageBank to fill this gap with a proactive, cost-effective solution for potential image review during or after Phase I studies. ImageBank helps cancer centers anticipate sponsor requests for image reads. From a sponsor perspective, image analysis in Phase I studies is an important tool to make a first assessment of the drug efficacy and enable faster go, no-go decisions", Campbell added.

Using ImageBank, medical images are transferred electronically in real-time from cancer centers to a secured database where images are stored and ready for analysis at any time. Based on Median's experienced network of radiologists, on-demand reads using appropriate assessment criteria can be provided. ImageBank solution is available for Phase I worldwide.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials, ImageBank for image collection and storage during phase I studies and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

