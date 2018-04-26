First patients treated in 2 clinical trials since the beginning of the year

Clinical trials now on-going with 5 immuno-therapeutics

Clinical readouts expected for each of our 5 products in 2018

Regulatory News:

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies against cancers and infectious diseases, today announces its business update for the quarter ending March 31, 2018.

Operating revenue:

The following table summarizes the first quarter operating revenue for 2018 compared to the same period in 2017:

Q1 In millions of euros 2018 2017 Revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements 0.2 0.3 Government financing for research expenditures 1.6 1.6 Operating revenue 1.8 1.9

During the first quarter of 2018, revenue from collaborative and licensing agreements was mainly composed of research services and royalties.

As of March 31, 2018, government financing for research expenditures mainly consisted of 25% of the research tax credit expected for 2018 (€1.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, comparable with the same period in 2017).

Cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and other financial assets:

Cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale financial assets and other financial assets stood at €35.6 million as of March 31, 2018, compared to €41.4 million as of December 31, 2017. In the first quarter of 2018, Transgene's cash burn was €5.8 million, compared to €5.5 million for the same period in 2017.

Key achievements:

TG4010: First patient treated in Phase 2 trial combining TG4010, nivolumab (ICI) and chemotherapy in 1st line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer patients. The trial being conducted in a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (press release distributed on January 16, 2018).

TG1050/T101: First patient treated in China in Phase 1 trial of T101 (based on TG1050 technology) in chronic hepatitis B. This trial is conducted through a joint-venture (50/50) based in China between Transgene and Tasly Pharmaceuticals Group (press release distributed on January 17, 2018).



Research: Presentation of a poster with promising preclinical data on a novel viral vector (pseudocowpox, PCPV) at the AACR (American Association for Cancer Research) Annual Meeting 2018, Chicago, IL, USA, April 14 18 (press release distributed on April 18, 2018).



Outlook:

Transgene expects its cash burn for 2018 to be comparable to 2017, based on its current development plan.

Transgene confirms that it expects readouts in 2018 for each of its 5 products in clinical development.

End

Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

