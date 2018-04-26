ASSA ABLOY - Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Annual General Meeting re-elected Lars Renström, Carl Douglas, Ulf Ewaldsson, Eva Karlsson, Birgitta Klasén, Sofia Schörling Högberg, and Jan Svensson as members of the Board of Directors, and elected Lena Olving as new member of the Board of Directors. Lars Renström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Carl Douglas was re elected as Vice Chairman.

The Annual General Meeting re-elected the registered audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the time period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2019.

Dividend

The Annual General Meeting approved the dividend of SEK 3,30 per share proposed by the Board of Directors and the CEO. The record date for the dividend was set at Monday 30 April 2018 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB starting on Friday 4 May 2018.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

The total remuneration of the Board of Directors will amount to SEK 6,780,000 (excluding remuneration for committee work).

Nomination Committee

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt instructions for appointment of Nomination Committee and the Nomination Committee's assignment, in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee earlier published.

Establishment of guidelines for remuneration to the senior management

The Annual General Meeting resolved to adopt guidelines for remuneration to the senior management, with the main principle that remuneration and other employment conditions for senior management should be in line with market conditions and be competitive.

Authorization to repurchase and transfer Series B shares in the company

The Annual General Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or more occasions, repurchase Series B shares in the company for the period up until the Annual General Meeting 2019. The repurchase shall maximum comprise so many Series B shares that the company's holding does not at any time exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the company.

Implementation of long-term incentive program

The Annual General Meeting resolved to implement a long-term incentive program for senior executives and key employees within the ASSA ABLOY Group ("LTI 2018"), in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors earlier published.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

