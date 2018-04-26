Penticton, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd. ("Green Mountain" or the "Company") the large-scale, low-cost, quality cannabis wholesaler, has raised more than a quarter of the funds required to complete construction on its initial test greenhouse facility using the equity crowdfunding platform, FrontFundr.

"We are very proud to be the first private cannabis company in Canada that is opening our investment opportunity to everyone," said Salil Dhaumya, Co-Founder and CFO of Green Mountain Health Alliance. "We want all Canadians to have the opportunity to join the cannabis economy and in the few days since we've launched the campaign we've seen that there is a real interest."

Canadians can invest in Green Mountain on the FrontFundr platform. The minimum investment is $500. Funds will be used for the company's first facility, which is scheduled to be ready for its first test harvest before the end of 2018, subject to Health Canada approval. Construction is already underway at the first of three facilities which will total 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. Interested investors can view the opportunity details and purchase shares online at: https://www.frontfundr.com/Company/green_mountain_health_alliance

About Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd.: Green Mountain Health Alliance Ltd (GMHA) is a capacity wholesale cannabis company developing large scale, low cost production facilities in the Okanagan, B.C.. The Company has submitted an application to become a licensed cultivator, processor and distributor of cannabis within Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR")

As a wholesale producer, GMHA aims to fill a gap in the Canadian cannabis market, including the emerging recreational cannabis market, upon legalisation in Canada. This business model effectively eliminates retail risk. The company has secured over 140 acres with the potential for over 1,000,000 square feet of growing space. The first site will be an 200,000 square foot facility on an 16 acre parcel, located in Canada's best growing area, the Okanagan.

Green Mountain's experienced team and strong partnerships are focused on cost effective and efficient production of medical cannabis. The company is committed to best in class practices for low energy and sustainable production.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

