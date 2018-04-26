sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, April 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 April 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):85,320
Highest price paid per share (pence):29.0500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):28.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):28.4328

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,818,803 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,818,803 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
224428.6011:57:13London Stock Exchange
193528.6011:49:20London Stock Exchange
192928.6011:43:49London Stock Exchange
199228.6011:36:56London Stock Exchange
224628.6011:33:57London Stock Exchange
211028.6511:23:40London Stock Exchange
64628.7511:17:23London Stock Exchange
143328.7511:17:23London Stock Exchange
259828.9511:11:32London Stock Exchange
175228.9011:09:12London Stock Exchange
49828.9011:09:08London Stock Exchange
1878429.0511:08:53London Stock Exchange
27328.5511:08:07London Stock Exchange
189528.2511:06:47London Stock Exchange
21528.2011:06:40London Stock Exchange
287228.2011:06:40London Stock Exchange
28628.2011:06:40London Stock Exchange
232828.0010:40:21London Stock Exchange
203128.0010:40:21London Stock Exchange
207928.0009:58:47London Stock Exchange
236928.0509:48:07London Stock Exchange
220328.0509:48:07London Stock Exchange
131428.0509:48:07London Stock Exchange
104528.0509:33:02London Stock Exchange
235728.0509:33:02London Stock Exchange
12028.0509:33:02London Stock Exchange
222628.0509:23:15London Stock Exchange
233928.0509:23:15London Stock Exchange
221328.0509:23:15London Stock Exchange
19728.0509:23:15London Stock Exchange
217128.0509:10:05London Stock Exchange
203628.0509:10:05London Stock Exchange
221128.0509:10:05London Stock Exchange
36528.1009:04:51London Stock Exchange
213828.1009:04:51London Stock Exchange
198628.1008:25:35London Stock Exchange
28128.1008:20:33London Stock Exchange
175928.1008:20:33London Stock Exchange
199028.0008:17:57London Stock Exchange
193228.0008:16:04London Stock Exchange
192228.2508:05:20London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


