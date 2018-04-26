Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 26 April 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 85,320 Highest price paid per share (pence): 29.0500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 28.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 28.4328

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,417,818,803 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,417,818,803 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 APRIL 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2244 28.60 11:57:13 London Stock Exchange 1935 28.60 11:49:20 London Stock Exchange 1929 28.60 11:43:49 London Stock Exchange 1992 28.60 11:36:56 London Stock Exchange 2246 28.60 11:33:57 London Stock Exchange 2110 28.65 11:23:40 London Stock Exchange 646 28.75 11:17:23 London Stock Exchange 1433 28.75 11:17:23 London Stock Exchange 2598 28.95 11:11:32 London Stock Exchange 1752 28.90 11:09:12 London Stock Exchange 498 28.90 11:09:08 London Stock Exchange 18784 29.05 11:08:53 London Stock Exchange 273 28.55 11:08:07 London Stock Exchange 1895 28.25 11:06:47 London Stock Exchange 215 28.20 11:06:40 London Stock Exchange 2872 28.20 11:06:40 London Stock Exchange 286 28.20 11:06:40 London Stock Exchange 2328 28.00 10:40:21 London Stock Exchange 2031 28.00 10:40:21 London Stock Exchange 2079 28.00 09:58:47 London Stock Exchange 2369 28.05 09:48:07 London Stock Exchange 2203 28.05 09:48:07 London Stock Exchange 1314 28.05 09:48:07 London Stock Exchange 1045 28.05 09:33:02 London Stock Exchange 2357 28.05 09:33:02 London Stock Exchange 120 28.05 09:33:02 London Stock Exchange 2226 28.05 09:23:15 London Stock Exchange 2339 28.05 09:23:15 London Stock Exchange 2213 28.05 09:23:15 London Stock Exchange 197 28.05 09:23:15 London Stock Exchange 2171 28.05 09:10:05 London Stock Exchange 2036 28.05 09:10:05 London Stock Exchange 2211 28.05 09:10:05 London Stock Exchange 365 28.10 09:04:51 London Stock Exchange 2138 28.10 09:04:51 London Stock Exchange 1986 28.10 08:25:35 London Stock Exchange 281 28.10 08:20:33 London Stock Exchange 1759 28.10 08:20:33 London Stock Exchange 1990 28.00 08:17:57 London Stock Exchange 1932 28.00 08:16:04 London Stock Exchange 1922 28.25 08:05:20 London Stock Exchange

