The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, April 26
|The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 25 April 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 25 April 2018 102.87p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 101.24p per ordinary share
26 April 2018
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45