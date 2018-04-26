AIM-quoted holding company Octagonal saw its wholly-owned trading subsidiary Global Investment Strategy improve both revenues and profit as a result of its ongoing work to improve efficiencies and reduce transaction costs in its last fiscal year. Octagonal revealed on Thursday that GIS' was expected to post record earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation of £3.01m, 39% higher year-on-year, thanks to a 16% boost witnessed in sales to £6.53m and a strong net profit margin of 46%. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...