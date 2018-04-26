Wall Street trading started on a positive note on Thursday, as Facebook jumped at the open following solid quarterly earnings and another strong set of jobless claims and better-than-expected durable goods order numbers. At 1530 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.68% and 0.73%, respectively, while the Nasdaq shot up 1.40%. Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx, said, "The Dow Jones continued to try and claw back Tuesday night's sizeable losses. The Dow jumped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...