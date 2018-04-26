sprite-preloader
Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI:549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

24thApril 2018

Completion of 31stMarch 2018 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 24thApril 2018 of final month-end net asset values for

31stMarch 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31stMarch 2018 share conversion date:

1.323326US Dollar shares for each Sterling share
0.755671Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

USD 25,000 shares of no par value into 18,891 GBP shares

GBP 250 shares of no par value into 330 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

167 Sterling B shares of no par value into 220 US Dollar shares

16,667 US Dollar B shares of no par value into 12,594 Sterling B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

  • 47,417,263 US Dollar shares; and
  • 2,081,411 Sterling shares
  • 31,611,528 US Dollar B shares; and
  • 1,387,622 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 330 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 30thApril 2018


The Share conversion took place on 24thApril 2018

Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford +44 148-174-5918
Email: FK26@ntrs.com


© 2018 PR Newswire