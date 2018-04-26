Zug - This year's Blockchain Summit - Crypto Valley saw a quick succession of highlights. Based around the theme of "Corporates vs. Startups", pioneers of blockchain technology met representatives of the "Old Economy" at the sold-out event in Zug's Casino Theater. In his opening speech, Federal Councilor Schneider-Ammann made a plea not to restrict young companies' flexibility through excessive regulation. Meanwhile the Blockchain Task Force published its keenly-anticipated White Paper, containing recommendations for open-minded and responsible regulation, along with the announcement of its own Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

"As the most competitive, innovative and liberal country in the world, Switzerland offers an optimal framework for business - even in the digital age". So said Federal Councilor Johann N. Schneider-Ammann in his opening remarks to the Summit.

The Swiss Economy Minister believes that in order to succeed, the nation's blockchain startup scene needs a liberal framework for experimentation. ...

