UK Mortgages Ltd - Further Acquisition Update

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

26 April 2018

UKML RNS: Further Acquisition Update

The Board of UK Mortgages Limited ("UKML") and TwentyFour Asset Management LLP ("TwentyFour") are pleased to announce that heads of terms have been agreed for the purchase of a recently originated pool of mortgages.

The transaction is expected to complete in the coming months and the likely size is expected to deploy the Company's current remaining investable capital. More details will be available following finalisation of documentation and other transaction arrangements.

