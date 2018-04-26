sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA - Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2018

Fornebu, Norway - April 26, 2018: The Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) was held on April 26, 2018 at 16:00 CET.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting recording the resolutions made are enclosed hereto and are also available on REC Silicon's website www.recsilicon.com.

1,067,736,509 shares were represented at the general meeting. This includes 336,919,630 shares represented by proxy. Thus, approximately 41.97% of the Company's total share were represented at the Annual General Meeting.

Further to the Notice of the Annual General Meeting issued on March 16, 2018, the Annual General Meeting approved, as follows from the minutes, all resolutions as proposed by the Board.

For further information, please contact:
Christopher Bowes, Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

REC Silicon Minutes from AGM 2018 (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2187663/846316.pdf)
REC Silicon AGM 2018 presentation (http://hugin.info/136555/R/2187663/846320.pdf)


