RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec starts legal proceedings

Zwolle - 26th April 2018

RoodMicrotec announces that it has taken legal action against a debtor. This concerns a dispute about the (non) fulfillment of the contractual obligations as per agreements made by RoodMicrotec and the debtor. As part of the settlement of these agreements RoodMicrotec has a claim of EUR 130,000 against the debtor. The debtor relies on set-off with a claim for damages that RoodMicrotec disputes.

RoodMicrotec will include a provision in the balance sheet of EUR 130,000.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

