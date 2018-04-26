Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), the European leader in providing care and support services for seniors, has filed its 2017 registration document (the "Registration Document") with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), on 26 April 2018. This Registration Document includes notably the annual financial report, the report prepared by the Board of directors on corporate governance, the reports of the Statutory auditors, as well as the presentation of the share buyback programme.

The Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (www.korian.com).

The Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next event: 24 July 2018 after the close of trading

2nd quarter 2018 revenue

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with over 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, and home care and hospital home care services. The Korian Group's accommodation capacity amounts to over 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy) and the Group employs nearly 49,000 people.

For further information, please go to the website at: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

