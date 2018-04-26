Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market Worth 10.94 Billion USD by 2023

PUNE, India, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market by Component (Standalone EFSS Solution, Integrated EFSS Solution, & Services), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market size is expected to grow from USD 3.35 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.94 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Browse 70 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market-149308334.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The growing digital workplace and mobile workforce, the emphasis of businesses on the security aspects of the corporate data, and stringent government compliances and regulations are some of the major factors driving the EFSS market.

The integrated EFSS solution segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period.

Among components, the integrated EFSS solution segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of integrated EFSS solutions among enterprises. With the advent of technologies and digital transformation trends, businesses focus more on workforce collaboration and productivity. Hence, companies prefer deploying EFSS solutions with other third-party business applications, such as Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Microsoft office, and information rights management.

Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=149308334

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period.

Under deployment types, the cloud deployment type is expected to hold the larger market size, and is also expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption rate of the cloud deployment type is said to be on a rise, due to its wide range of features and functionalities, such as reliability, speed in accessing information, pay-per-usage models, and lower operational costs. Owing to initial investments and maintenance hassles in the on-premises deployment type, businesses are rapidly switching to the cloud deployment type.

The healthcare industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare industry vertical is expected to be the largest-growing industry vertical in the EFSS market. The use of mobile devices among patients, doctors, nurses, and other supporting staff has increased across the globe. Moreover, organizations in the healthcare industry vertical are required to adhere to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) regulations for data sharing and storage. These factors would drive the adoption of EFSS solutions in this industry vertical.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Among regions, North America is expected to have the largest size in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The North American region is receptive toward adopting EFSS solutions within organizations to safeguard its content from piracy and data breaches, web and network threat security, cyberattacks, and severe data losses. The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to register strong growth in the coming years, as organizations in this region are expected to adopt EFSS solutions to meet their respective government regulations and the demands of dynamic mobile workforce.

Traditional and the emerging vendors in the EFSS market include Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US).

Know more about the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/enterprise-file-sharing-and-synchronization-market-149308334.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/telecom-it

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets