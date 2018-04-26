Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2017 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from April 19, 2018 to April 20, 2018:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 19.04.2018 BATE 19.04.2018 70,000 50.0331 3,502,320 CHIX 19.04.2018 TRQX 19.04.2018 170,000 50.0890 8,515,129 XPAR 20.04.2018 25,000 50.3949 1,259,873 BATE 20.04.2018 70,000 50.3595 3,525,165 CHIX 20.04.2018 45,000 50.3930 2,267,685 TRQX 20.04.2018 141,232 50.4044 7,118,721 XPAR Total 521,232 50.2442 26,188,893

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

