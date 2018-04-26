Regulatory News:

TxCell SA (Paris:TXCL) (FR0010127662 TXCL), a developer of cellular immunotherapies based on regulatory T cells (Tregs) for inflammation, autoimmunity and transplantation, today announces that its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Valbonne approved all proposed resolutions.

The quorum amounted to over 54%, with a number of 11,948,444 expressed votes, out of a total 21,831,009 voting rights.

All resolutions proposed by the management were voted in accordance with recommendations from the board of directors, with more than 94% of the voting rights. Details of votes are available on the company's website: www.txcell.com.

During the meeting, the terms of corporate officers of François Meyer Ph.D, Auriga Partners, Bpifrance Investissement and David Horn Solomon Ph.D were renewed for a period of four years until the ordinary general meeting that will vote on the financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2021.

In addition, Stéphane Boissel's mandate as CEO was renewed by the board of directors for a period of three years until the ordinary general meeting that will vote on the financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2020.

"During the general meeting, shareholders reiterated their continued support of the strategy set by the board of directors and executed by the management at TxCell," said François Meyer, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, TxCell. "The board of directors is convinced that the decision to focus TxCell's research activities on the engineering of Tregs will lead to an improved Treg platform. TxCell is making significant progress and is on the right path to succeed.

"Firstly, I would like to thank the board of directors as well as the shareholders for their continuous support through the process of turning TxCell around strategically," said Stéphane Boissel, CEO, TxCell. "We are strongly encouraged by the data obtained so far. Industry's interest for Tregs as a therapeutic has never been so high and we see traction for TxCell's positioning. In just 18 months we have put a new team in place and we believe to have demonstrated the proof of concept for CAR-Tregs, created a robust and scalable manufacturing process as well as a portfolio of patents to efficiently leverage on in the coming years

About TxCell www.txcell.com

TxCell is a biotechnology company that develops platforms for innovative, personalized T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of severe inflammatory and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical need. TxCell is targeting transplantation as well as a range of autoimmune diseases (both T-cell and B-cell-mediated), such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases or inflammatory skin diseases.

TxCell's cellular immunotherapies are based on regulatory T lymphocytes (Tregs). Tregs are a T cell population discovered in the nineties for which anti-inflammatory properties have been demonstrated. Contrary to conventional approaches based on non-specific polyclonal Tregs, TxCell is exclusively developing engineered antigen-specific Tregs, where the antigen specificity is brought by a Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) (CAR-Treg cells).

Based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, TxCell is listed on Euronext Paris and currently has 46 employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of TxCell, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts, including TxCell's ability to develop, market, commercialize and achieve market acceptance for specific products, estimates for future performance and estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements, needs for additional financing. In addition, even if the actual results or development of TxCell are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments of TxCell may not be indicative of their in the future.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets," or similar words. Although the management of TxCell believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, they are based largely on the current expectations of TxCell as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of TxCell could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the development of the Company's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of TxCell's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects TxCell capacity to commercialize the products it develops, as well as, any other risk and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by TxCell with the AMF, included those listed in chapter 4 "Risk factors" of the 2017 document de référence (registration document) submitted to the AMF on April 25, 2018. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements made in this press release will in fact be realized. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), TxCell is providing the information in these materials as of this press release, and disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006326/en/

Contacts:

TxCell

IR Communication Department

Tel: +33(0) 4 97 21 83 00

Fax: +33(0) 4 93 64 15 80

contact@txcell.com

or

Image Box Press relations

Neil Hunter Michelle Boxall

Tel: +44(0) 20 8943 4685

neil.hunter@imageboxpr.co.uk

michelle.boxall@imageboxpr.co.uk

or

NewCap - Investor relations

Julien Perez Mathilde Bohin

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 52

txcell@newcap.eu