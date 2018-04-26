

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session with a significant increase. After a slight dip at the open, the market quickly recovered and extended its gains further in the afternoon.



Much of the focus in Europe today was on the policy decision from the European Central Bank. The ECB left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged on Thursday, amid softening growth momentum in the euro area.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 1.08 percent Thursday and finished at 8,835.03. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 1.16 percent and the Swiss Performance Index also added 1.16 percent.



Julius Baer was among the top performing stocks of the day, climbing 2.4 percent. UBS advanced 1.5 and Credit Suisse added 1.3 percent.



Lonza was another noteworthy gainer, increasing 2.1 percent. Swisscom and Sika gained 1.9 percent each and SGS rose 1.7 percent.



Nestle was the top gainer among the index heavyweights. Shares of the food giant climbed 1.6 percent after it opened a new pet food factory in Chile. Novartis increased 1.1 percent and Roche added 0.2 percent. Roche increased its full year 2018 sales outlook.



Schindler gained 0.7 percent after reporting first quarter results.



Swiss Life was among the weakest performing stock of the session, falling nearly 3 percent.



Swiss National Bank dropped 6.7 percent after posting a first quarter loss.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX