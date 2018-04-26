DEADLINE ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Akorn, Inc. and Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess of $50,000 to Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Akorn, Inc. ("Akorn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AKRX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 1, 2017, and February 26, 2018, are encouraged to contact the firm before May 7, 2018, the lead plaintiff deadline.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: on February 26, 2018, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, which agreed to buy Akorn last April, announced it is "conducting an independent investigation, using external experts, into alleged breaches of FDA [Food and Drug Administration] data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn, Inc." Fresenius also stated the "consummation of the transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met." On this news, Akorn securities have fallen sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2018. When the truth was revealed to the investing public, Akorn securities fell sharply during intraday trading on February 27, 2018, causing shareholders harm.

