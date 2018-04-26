RTDNA Canada: CTV's Kevin Newman to be Presented with the 2018 RTDNA President's Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / RTDNA Canada is proud to announce that Kevin Newman will receive the RTDNA's prestigious President's Award. The award will be presented to Mr. Newman at the President's Reception on May 25 during the 2018 RTDNA National Conference & Awards Gala.

The President's Award, which is the highest honour bestowed by the association, acknowledges an individual who has brought recognition and distinction to the field of electronic and digital journalism.

In making the announcement, RTDNA President Ian Koenigsfest said, "For more than 30 years Kevin Newman has contributed his valuable insights and extraordinary storytelling abilities to audiences on both sides of the border," Koenigsfest added, "A pioneer in so many respects, the much decorated and highly respected Newman has provided context and meaning to the most important stories impacting our society during his vast career."

"Kevin's storied career has always been guided by the tenets of journalistic integrity and a deep commitment to the investigative process," said Wendy Freeman, President CTV News. "Simply put, Kevin is a visionary who won't rest until the story is delivered accurately, and his passion is a guiding light for Canada's next generation of journalists. Congratulations, Kevin."

ABOUT RTDNA CANADA

RTDNA Canada is the voice of electronic and digital journalists and news managers in Canada. The members of RTDNA Canada recognize the responsibility of broadcast and digital journalists to promote and to protect the freedom to report independently about matters of public interest and to present a wide range of expressions, opinions and ideas. The RTDNA Canada Journalistic Code of Ethics, adopted by the Canadian Broadcast Standards Council, is used to measure fairness and accuracy in our profession.

Become a Member: https://rtdna.wildapricot.org/join-us.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Ian Koenigsfest

President, RTDNA Canada

president@rtdnacanada.com

Jennifer Nguyen

RTDNA Canada Awards

info@rtdnacanada.com

http://www.rtdnacanada.com

SOURCE: RTDNA Canada