Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, an Australian Stem Cell Company, Advise Advanced Talks Underway in Nanjing, China to Provide Clinical Treatment and Undertake Research Programs

Medical clinic, and research facility, Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd, based in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW, Australia, are pleased to advise discussions have taken place with government and civil authorities in Nanjing, China to considerations relating to the provision of stem cells in the management of Private and International patients that have afflictions ranging from Head and Neck conditions including dry mouth, dry eyes (either from Sjogren's Syndrome or Radiation induced xerostomia following radiation therapy in head and neck cancer treatment), Empty Nose Syndrome, Neuropathic Pain and Bell's Palsy.

Olympus Stem Cells will offer Stem Cells for anti-aging and frailty conditions in view of positive Phase 2 data published from California published in The Journal of Gerontology 2017-2018.

Olympus Stem Cells will offer Stem Cell Treatment for Hair Loss (Alopecia Andogenetica) and Cosmetic conditions of the face ( facelift and cystic acne). Olympus Stem Cells will offer investigational Stem Cell Treatment for a wide variety of neurological diseases and already provides treatment for facial pain considerations relating to demyelination effects in Multiple Sclerosis as it affects cranial nerves.

Other neurological conditions considered for treatment include acquired or developmental conditions and cerebrovascular disorders such as stroke in view of positive data recently published in Melbourne, Australia on the use of Intravenous stem cells following cerebrovascular occlusion. More details can be obtained from http://www.olympusstemcells.com.au.

The Director of Olympus Stem Cells, Professor Russell Vickers, has advised that Mesenchymal adipose stem cells, sourced from the abdomen and injected directly into the face or organ, or indirectly via the Intravenous route into the patients may regenerate, restore or replace dysfunctional or diseased tissue.

Indeed his hypothesis as it relates to the injection of stem cells in and around cranial nerves to potentially reach intracranial contents is not unknown in Head and Neck Pathology as exemplified by the concept of Adenocystic carcinoma of the Parotid gland undergoing intracranial spread by Perineural infiltration to the brain. In this example of pathology, the cancer cells spread along nerve sheaths rather than direct replacement of the nerve. They ascend via the stylomastoid canal from the parotid gland to the brain in a retrograde fashion.

Similarly, Professor Vickers considers a physiological approach may well be seen in the injection of Stem Cells along anatomically and important cranial nerve access locations such as the Infraorbital Foramen, Pterygopalatine Fossa, Inferior Alveolar Nerve Foramen and Mental Foramen.

Professor Vickers maintained in his discussions with the Chinese authorities the importance of research. Professor Vickers has a world-class reputation in the undertaking and publishing of research in medical journals. He attracts funding. In the last 3 years, he has published peer-reviewed authoritative papers in:

-Journal of Human Brain Mapping (2018)

-Journal of Neuroscience (2017 and 2018)

-Journal of Pain Research (2015)

-Journal of Hair Transplantation and Therapy (2016)

-Professor Vickers has 54 international research publications

-Professor Vickers is presently submitting advanced papers on legal and psychological considerations in Stem Cell Treatment as well as the Functional Management and Scientific Considerations in the running of Stem Cell Clinics

World Wide Patent:

In 2017 Professor Vickers was awarded a World Wide Patent for a method of Hair Regeneration using a novel compound, Zinc Thymulin, methodology and results published in the Journal of Hair Transplantation. The International Application is published under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).The International Publication Number is WO 2017/210726 A1.

The patented formula of Zinc Thymulin is to regenerate hair lost as a result of Androgenic Alopecia. Professor Vickers is now combining this treatment with Stem Cells to the supragaleal scalp to produce a faster and more effective result.

The Procedure:

Abdominal fat is harvested via mini liposuction under local anesthesia. Approximately 20-50cc's of fat is sourced. This fat is then processed through filtration and stem cells harvested. The stem cells are confirmed for viability and numbers. Stromal vascular fraction is also collected and filtrated into syringes with accompanying stem cells.Injection of stromal vascular fraction and stem cells is then very much predicated on the medical or surgical condition in patients presenting for treatment.

Procedurally on the operating table, an outline of the gland should be marked with a surgical pen. 0.25-0.5cc local anesthetic of 2% lignocaine with or without adrenalin or similar should be injected into the skin and general area of the gland. 3 syringes with 0.25ccs-0.5cc's of stromal vascular fraction and stem cells should be collected and auto injected.

Summary:

Stem Cell Treatment is well established

All International patients from 27 countries will have their treatment in China

Expansion by Olympus Stem Cell Pty Ltd will occur in China by July 2018

China has an excellent track record of development and has a scientific young based population

All diseases and treatments where Stem Cells may be beneficial will be considered

Professor Vickers is an acknowledged world authority in the use of stem cells to treat patients and has written book chapters, presented at international conferences and edited research articles on distressing facial pain, hair loss, Empty Nose Syndrome and other topics.

Professor Vickers sources the abdominal fat for adipose-derived stem cells. He processes the fat and obtains stem cell concentrations that are extremely generous in numbers and quality. As a consultant surgeon, he then delivers the stem cells to the anatomical area requiring the specific treatment.

Professor Vickers uses the Merck Millipore MUSE Cell Analyser to ascertain and confirm Stem Cell viability. The surgery is conducted as a day patient.

Olympus Stem Cells treats dry eyes (keratoconjunctivitis sicca), neuropathic facial pain, dry mouth (xerostomia) and empty nose syndrome and osteoarthritis. Professor Vickers is pleased to offer stem cell services including consultations and treatment amongst the 5 medical centers in Sydney Australia.

He will offer services in The Peoples Republic of China shortly. Professor Russell Vickers has published extensively on the use of stem cells in neuropathic facial pain, stem cell protocols and is a leader in his field. He is conducting clinical treatment of MS patients with the clinical symptoms of facial pain and has expanded this to patients with Empty Nose Syndrome, a complex painful disorder that is especially distressing to patients. Empty Nose Syndrome may follow sinus surgery, septoplasty or other ENT procedures involving the nasal complex.

Professor Vickers utilizes a vast array of medical scientific equipment in his quest to offer the very best of stem cell treatment. For validation, he uses the Muse Cell Analyser and can achieve 100% of stem cell viability depending on the case.

They are proud to be one of Sydney's best Stem Cell Therapy providers, with a proven track record of providing safe, effective treatment and expert care for their patients. Olympus has a strong focus on research and development and is working hard to constantly further the advancement of stem cell techniques around the world. Their research has been published internationally in peer-reviewed medical and science journals, plus their laboratory boasts some of the best state-of-the-art biotechnology equipment in Australia.

Olympus Stem Cells Pty Ltd is one of the few companies undertaking groundbreaking stem cell treatment in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Professor Vickers believes that a well funded, successful research organization behaves and functions better if married to a successful and profitable commercial venture with clinical treatments of private patients underpinning research. To this direction, Professor Vickers encourages approaches from venture capitalists or publicly listed companies to hold direct talks with Olympus Stem Cell Pty Ltd as it pushes into the Chinese and International marketplace.

More information on the Olympus clinics and the work that they do can be obtained at http://www.olympushealthgroup.com.au.

Professor Vickers' recent research publications pertaining to genetics, stem cells, and facial pain are extensive. These publications include Human Brain Mapping, the Australian Endodontic Journal, Hair Therapy and Transplantation, The Journal of Neuroscience, Diagnosing Dental and Orofacial Pain, the Journal of the Australian Society of Cosmetic Chemists, Medicine Today (The Journal of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners), the Open Journal of Dentistry and Oral Medicine, and the Journal of Pain Research. More information on Professor Vickers' work can be obtained at http://www.clinicalstemcells.com.

