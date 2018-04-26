OBN Concludes Hugely Successful BioTrinity 2018 Conference

ABINGDON, England, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading annual life sciences event attracted more than160 CEOs and 150 investors and delegates from more than50 pharmaceuticalcompanies

OBN (UK) Ltd, the Membership organisation that supports the life sciences industry in the UK, announces today that BioTrinity, its annual conference and 12th edition, has once again confirmed its position as one of Europe's leading biopartnering and investment conferences.

John Harris, CEO of OBN, said: "This year's BioTrinity 2018 has proven a huge success once again. We are gratified with the number of senior-level attendees, specialist investors and extremely high calibre panellists, as well as the continued strong attendance of senior pharma professionals. We continually strive to convene the right audience and deliver a high-quality experience across all aspects of the conference, including the exhibition, partnering and networking sessions as well as the new and improved BioLaunchPad which was well received by companies and investors."

The success of BioTrinity 2018 as one of Europe's key life sciences investment and biopartnering conference is reflected by:

Up to 800 delegates attended from over 600 companies from more than 25 countries across Europe , Asia , Australasia and North America

, , Australasia and Participation of more than 150 investors specialising in funding emerging biotechnology and life science companies as well as delegates from more than 50 pharmaceutical companies

A packed agenda of panel discussions and keynotes, including speakers such as Jim Al-Khalili , Broadcaster and Quantum Physicist who spoke on 'What science can tell us about our future'

, Broadcaster and Quantum Physicist who spoke on 'What science can tell us about our future' Close to 45 companies (comprising biotech, medtech and digital healthcare) presented at BioLaunchPad, BioTrinity's refreshed company showcase platform

More than 2000 one-to-one partnering meetings took place throughout the conference

Another successful Perfect Pitch competition, won this year by Cambridge Respiratory Innovations' CEO, Jeremy Walsh

BioTrinity 2019 and the 13th annual edition will take place on April 29th-May 1st and will remain focused on creating an optimal network and partnering platform for the life sciences industry under one roof.

About OBN

OBN is the Membership organisation supporting and bringing together the UK's emerging life sciences companies, corporate partners and investors. Our 400 member companies are located across the Golden Triangle and beyond to, Birmingham, Nottingham, Manchester, the North East and Scotland, all benefit from our networking, partnering, purchasing, advising and advocacy activities. OBN is also known for its delivery of BioTrinity (13th edition: 29 April - 1 May 2019), Europe's leading life sciences investment and biopartnering conference taking place in London.

Further information about OBN's tailored networking and partnering events, purchasing consortium, advice, consultancy services and advocacy activities is available on OBN's website www.obn.org.uk

