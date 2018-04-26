Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - Diamond Fields Resources Inc. (TSXV: DFR) ("DFR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philip Murphy as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Murphy has 30 years' experience in the mining and mineral sands sectors. In his most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of World Titane Holdings, he led the development and subsequent sale of the Toliara Sands Project in Madagascar to Base Resources in January 2018 for US$92 million in cash and deferred consideration. The sale followed completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study and receipt of all major project approvals, including environmental and water permits as well as an expanded mining license.

Before joining World Titane Holdings, Mr. Murphy spent 17 years at TZMI, a leading mineral sands consultancy and served as a principal consultant and executive director, as well as 5 years as its Managing Director. Mr. Murphy began his career as a commodity/mining analyst based in Johannesburg, specializing in titanium minerals, base metals and industrial minerals.

Sybrand Van Der Spuy, CEO of DFR, said: "Philip's track record in the mineral sands industry is almost unparalleled and we're delighted to welcome him to the Board of Diamond Fields Resources. Moreover, his experience in developing a Madagascar mineral project uniquely positions him as a major asset to the Company. We know that Phil will lend us great guidance we advance our Beravina project."

For clarification, the officers and directors of the Company are now comprised as follows:





Sybrand van der Spuy:

Jean Lindberg Charles:

Earl Young:

Al Gourley:

Norman Roderic Baker:

Francois Colette:

Bertrand Boulle:

David Reading:

Philip Murphy:

CEO, President and director

CFO, Secretary

VP Investor Relations (non-executive) and director

Chairman (non-executive) and director

Director

Director

Director

Director

Director

