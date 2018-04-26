LexFinance today announced the filing of an arbitration claim by a minority shareholder of Petrobras.

The claim has been filed by a minority shareholder of Petrobras against the Brazilian Government (União Federal) for the economic losses suffered by Petrobras due to the corruption practices disclosed in the Lava Jato investigation and caused by the abuse of power and mismanagement of the União Federal as controlling shareholder of Petrobras.

If the claim is successful, the União Federal will have to compensate Petrobras for all losses suffered, currently estimated at US$ 5.7 billion. In addition, according to Brazilian law, União Federal will have to pay to the claimant 5% of any compensation received by Petrobras.

The arbitration is being conducted before the Arbitration Chamber of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (BM&F-BOVESPA).

Barbosa, Müssnich Aragão BMA (Brazil) is the law firm representing the claimant in the arbitration procedure.

About LexFinance

LexFinance is an asset manager specialized in structuring and funding arbitration claims in Iberoamerica. Founded in 2015, LexFinance offers financing solutions to the arbitration market using equity, debt and special situations strategies.

