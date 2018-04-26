sprite-preloader
Capstone Mining Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced the voting results from its 2018 Annual General Meeting held April 25, 2018 in Vancouver, British Columbia. A total of 266,318,915 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 66.77% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, as follows:

% of Votes in Favour     % of Votes Withheld
    Director Nominees
    George L. Brack                    99.14%                   0.86%
    Robert J. Gallagher                99.78%                   0.22%
    Jill V. Gardiner                   99.22%                   0.78%
    Kalidas Madhavpeddi                99.25%                   0.75%
    Yong Jun Park                      99.87%                   0.13%
    Dale C. Peniuk                     99.22%                   0.78%
    Darren M. Pylot                    99.86%                   0.14%
    Richard N. Zimmer                  99.88%                   0.12%

                                     In Favour                 Against
    Ratification and Approval of Amendments to Advance Notice Policy
                                       98.44%                   1.56%
    Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
                                       88.02%                  11.98%

The resolution to set the number of directors at eight was approved by 99.85% of the votes cast for the resolution. Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were reappointed Capstone's auditors for the ensuing year by 84.60% of the votes cast.

Detailed voting results for the 2018 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com.

About Capstone Mining Corp.
Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin polymetallic mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available at http://www.capstonemining.com.

Cindy Burnett, VP, Investor Relations and Communications, +1-604-637-8157, cburnett@capstonemining.com


