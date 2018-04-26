Tiendeo: Digital Offers Increase Store Traffic by 225%

BARCELONA, Spain, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

11% of Tiendeo users visit a physical establishment after being exposed to an online catalogue

The omnichannel presents new challenges when it comes to obtaining metrics in digital marketing campaigns, especially due to the difficulty of monitoring the offline behavior of users. Tiendeo, the leading portal for geolocated online catalogs and offers, proposes optimizing the calculation of ROI through its Tiendeo Geotracking tool, which analyzes the purchase process of users from reading a catalog until they come to the store.

According to the data collected by Tiendeo Geotracking, 11% of Tiendeo users go to a physical store after consulting online offers (in-store conversion), which is 225% more compared to consumers not exposed to digital promotions (uplift). Each of these visits gives brands an average cost of €1.3 (cost per visit). By sector, the average cost per visit is lower in supermarkets, standing at €1.02, while in DIY it is higher, reaching €1.89.

In addition to these metrics, results from Tiendeo Geotracking suggest that users visit stores within three days of consulting a brochure, and they stay there for an average of 18 minutes and 32 seconds - with variations between the different sectors. With this data, retailers know precisely how much time they have to carry out different push actions with which to guide potential customers in the completion of the purchase process.

Thanks to the results related to in-store conversion, uplift and cost-per-visit, retailers can more accurately calculate ROI for their campaigns. In this way, brands can optimize their different online and offline marketing strategies for the full achievement of proposed objectives.

ABOUT TIENDEO

Tiendeo is an online portal for geolocated catalogs and offers, founded in 2011 in Barcelona (Spain). Currently, it has a presence in 35 countries and has an audience of 35 million users per month, which generates 60 million visits. Recently, Financial Times and Statista included Tiendeo in their ranking of the 1,000 fastest growing European companies of the last five years.

https://www.tiendeo.co.uk

Media Contact:

Albada Santamaria Sala

albada.santamaria@tiendeo.com

+34-930-160-305