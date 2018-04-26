

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell Thursday as rebounding stocks diminished the safe haven appeal of the precious metal.



June gold slipped $4.90, or 0.4%, to settle at $1,317.90/oz., the lowest since March 20.



The DJIA jumped almost 300 points to 24,356.72, and the other major averages were sharply higher, as tech stocks rose sharply after upbeat earnings from Facebook.



First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in nearly five decades in the week ended April 21st, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 209,000, a decrease of 24,000 from the previous week's revised level of 233,000.



In other economic news, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, left the key interest rates unchanged after the policy session in Frankfurt, in line with economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX