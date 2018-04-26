The eight-time triathlon world champion expands his partnership to include ROKA's new, ultralight Advanced Performance eyewear.

ROKA, the Austin-based performance design company, has announced a multiyear eyewear partnership with eight-time triathlon world champion and Olympic silver medalist Javier Gómez Noya, expanding their existing relationship for technical race apparel and equipment. Starting in 2018, Gómez will train and race in ROKA's eyewear, the lightest, most advanced performance optics in the world, in the pursuit of his first Ironman World Championship.

"I first tried the Advanced Performance eyewear while I was at ROKA's headquarters in Texas, and right away I knew they were the glasses I should be using everyday," Gómez Noya says. "There's nothing like them in terms of weight, retention, and quality of vision. Whether cycling or running, you can't feel that you're wearing them but you have an incredible field of view."

Gómez Noya began his partnership with ROKA four years ago, when he chose to compete in ROKA's innovative line of wetsuits, swimskins, goggles, and triathlon race apparel. Over the past four years, Gómez Noya has worn ROKA to victory in three ITU World Triathlon Series titles, two IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships, and an Xterra Off-Road World Championship. Now he'll be wearing ROKA optics as well as ROKA's technical race and swim apparel as he attempts to win his first Ironman World Championship in Hawaii this year and cement his legacy as one of the greatest triathletes of all time.

"Javier has been with us every step of the way over the last four years, so we're thrilled to continue that partnership as we take on the challenge of creating the most advanced optics the world has ever seen," says ROKA CEO and Co-Founder, Rob Canales. "Having the input of an athlete of Javier's caliber is critical to the innovation and development of our products. That now includes our latest Maverick X wetsuit, our technical race apparel, and our advanced optics. We look forward to expanding our work with him to redefine standards in the performance eyewear market. It's about pushing limits, and nobody does that better than Javier."

Gómez Noya will train and race in ROKA's recently released Advanced Performance sunglasses, designed from scratch to be the lightest, highest performing, and most comfortable eyewear in the world, with unmatched field of vision and fit. "ROKA's technical apparel and goggles have been a secret weapon for most of my world championships, and now I'm thrilled to have that same world-beating standard for my eyewear as I take on this new challenge of becoming Ironman World Champion," Gómez Noya says. "My relationship with ROKA is about working together to make something better, and I'm confident that I now have the best eyewear team in the world in my corner for this next phase of my career."

ROKA's Advanced Performance eyewear is available in five styles and up to ten different lens tint options, giving athletes the ability to completely customize their eyewear to fit their specific needs. The unique design is the culmination of years of R&D by ROKA's world-class team of designers and engineers. Weighing between 21 25 grams, the collection has set a new standard in the performance optics market that has to be felt to be believed.

About ROKA

ROKA started in a garage in Austin, Texas with humble beginnings and laser-beam focus. Our mission is to unlock human potential. To equip, empower, inspire, and ignite. We serve those who seek to redefine the standard, to push themselves to the limit whatever and wherever that may be. When we see an opportunity to innovate, to challenge the status quo, to disrupt a complacent or monopolistic market, we go all in.

Since launching in 2016, ROKA eyewear has been worn to victory by multiple world champions across a variety of sports and challenges, from the Dakar Rally in South America to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Gómez Noya is one of 40 elite athletes from all walks of sport who will use Advanced Performance eyewear in 2018, helping them test their limits under the most extreme conditions. For more information, visit www.roka.com/contact

